Heather Lee with Distinguished Service Award (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Secondary drama teacher receives distinguished service award

Heather Lee was honour by the Association of British Columbia Drama Educators

For a person used to watching her students take centre stage, Heather Lee, drama teacher for Smithers Secondary School, has recently been called to occupy the spotlight.

Lee was recently presented with the Simpson and Lynds Distinguished Service Award by the Association of B.C. Drama Educators (ABCDE).

Lee was pleased with the honour.

“It is incredible to live in a community that is so supportive of the arts as Smithers is,” said Lee.

“To have been given this award and recognition and knowing I have the support of my teaching peers provincially and locally is humbling.”

In the nomination letters and the letters of support from colleagues, Lee is described as “an incredible advocate for the arts.”

“She is a truly dedicated, selfless, extremely hardworking educator who has tirelessly promoted the importance of drama education and the arts, not only locally but provincially as well,” said Mike Doogan-Smith, a long-time colleague and friend.

”This year has been especially challenging for all of us, and Heather has been a force in the province ensuring that the arts were not neglected when schools reopened in the fall,” said Alison O’Toole, Drama Teacher at Charles Hays Secondary School in Prince Rupert in her nomination letter.

“She has given a voice to our somewhat isolated region in this vast province by joining the ABCDE executive and now serving as our president.

“Heather’s drive and dedication come from her passion for theatre and her belief in the power and importance of the arts in the lives of the young people we work with every day.”

The Simpson and Lynds Distinguished Service Award is given annually “for an individual who is an advocate for drama in B.C. schools and whose work reflects the policies and goals of ABCDE.”

Plaque awarded to Heather Lee (Deb Meissner)

