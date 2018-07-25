Riding the bluffs during the Upchuck in Smithers. (File photo)

Smithers named 20th most active city in Canada

Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.

There’s a lot of hustle in an otherwise pretty laid-back town.

Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.

The announcement was made Wednesday and posted on Expedia’s travel blog by writer Jennifer Cuellar.

“Smithers is an outdoorsy person’s dream. Fly fishing, hiking, paddling, and tons of advanced ski trails give people a wealth of options. It’s exceptionally easy to be active in a destination like this,” wrote Cuellar via email to The Interior News.

The post hits many local hotspots that those lucky enough to live or visit the Bulkley Valley know very well:

“Mama might have told us to be careful of men still wearing bibs, but clearly she’s never been to Smithers, British Columbia, where fly fishing pants (bibs) are a way of life around here. Fishing isn’t the only reason this town makes the list of most active places. Hudson Bay Mountain features primetime skiing trails, with 75 percent of the mountain dedicated to intermediate and advanced skiers. Smithers is also an excellent place to paddle (with rentals from Aquabatics) and hiking around Babine Mountains Provincial Park and Twin Falls Recreation Site. You may even want to pop into a local Pilates or rock climbing gym around here. We’d just recommend stopping into West Coast Grill to refuel after the day—no bib required.”

 

Members of the 12 and under squad of the Smithers Ski and Snowboard club get ready for a training session last winter on Hudson Bay Mountain. (Contributed photo)

Fishing the Bulkley River in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)

Previous story
Owl saved from murder on Smithers golf course

Just Posted

Smithers named 20th most active city in Canada

Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.

Music lovers flow to Kispiox River this weekend

Kispiox Valley Music Festival has something for ‘all ages and all interests’ says society president.

Air quality statement for Bulkley Valley and Lakes

Statement is not advisory level but warns conditions change quickly, with smoke coming from Eurasia.

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec.

Owl saved from murder on Smithers golf course

A golfer stopped a murder of crows from enjoying a baby owl meal at the Smithers Golf & Country Club.

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Water restrictions in place for Village of Queen Charlotte

Water levels in the river have dropped due to hot and dry weather on Haida Gwaii

Most Read

  • Owl saved from murder on Smithers golf course

    A golfer stopped a murder of crows from enjoying a baby owl meal at the Smithers Golf & Country Club.

  • Smithers named 20th most active city in Canada

    Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.