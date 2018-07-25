Smithers named 20th most active city in Canada

Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.

There’s a lot of hustle in an otherwise pretty laid-back town.

The announcement was made Wednesday and posted on Expedia’s travel blog by writer Jennifer Cuellar.

“Smithers is an outdoorsy person’s dream. Fly fishing, hiking, paddling, and tons of advanced ski trails give people a wealth of options. It’s exceptionally easy to be active in a destination like this,” wrote Cuellar via email to The Interior News.

The post hits many local hotspots that those lucky enough to live or visit the Bulkley Valley know very well:

“Mama might have told us to be careful of men still wearing bibs, but clearly she’s never been to Smithers, British Columbia, where fly fishing pants (bibs) are a way of life around here. Fishing isn’t the only reason this town makes the list of most active places. Hudson Bay Mountain features primetime skiing trails, with 75 percent of the mountain dedicated to intermediate and advanced skiers. Smithers is also an excellent place to paddle (with rentals from Aquabatics) and hiking around Babine Mountains Provincial Park and Twin Falls Recreation Site. You may even want to pop into a local Pilates or rock climbing gym around here. We’d just recommend stopping into West Coast Grill to refuel after the day—no bib required.”

Members of the 12 and under squad of the Smithers Ski and Snowboard club get ready for a training session last winter on Hudson Bay Mountain. (Contributed photo)