Smithers RCMP members join the Telkwa Canada Day bike parade in 2018. At this point, Telkwa does not have any plans to celebrate Canada Day this year. (Chris Gareau photo)

Smithers moving Canada Day celebrations online

Virtual concert and contests will be made available on the town’s facebook page

Canada Day celebrations won’t involve a whole lot of celebrating this year, thanks to the ongoing public health crisis. COVID-19 forced the cancellations of a lot of events this summer and festivities surrounding the national day of the country were not immune.

However, The Town of Smithers has moved its party online.

The Town and the Chamber of Commerce are putting together a virtual, pre-recorded concert featuring Alex Cuba, Mark Perry, a First Nations Drum Circle, an Indigenous speaker, and someone to sing the national anthem. It will be available to view online on the Town of Smithers’ Facebook page.

There will also be different contests online such as a best-dressed in white and red.

“It is a whole new way of celebrating,” said Kaitlyn Morris, recreation coordinator for the town of Smithers.

“It is actually exciting to come up with all these ideas on how we can still share our pride of being Canadian and doing it all virtually. The whole Bulkley Valley is invited to take part in a virtual Canada Day celebration. It is just a unique way of doing it.”

Meanwhile, The District of New Hazelton has zero plans for July 1 and Telkwa’s celebrations are usually taken care of by the Telkwa Museum but at this point, there is nothing in the works.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Smithers celebrates Canada Day in 2017. There will not be any touching at this year’s events which have been moved online to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Josh Casey photo)

Smithers celebrated Canada Day last year at Bovill Square. This year, events will be moved online. (File photo)

Photos of last year’s Canada Day celebrations in Smithers. (File photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Just Posted

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

School District 82 trustees give back pay increase

Each school will get around $100 for student centred initiatives

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

Most Read