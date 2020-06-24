Smithers moving Canada Day celebrations online

Virtual concert and contests will be made available on the town’s facebook page

Canada Day celebrations won’t involve a whole lot of celebrating this year, thanks to the ongoing public health crisis. COVID-19 forced the cancellations of a lot of events this summer and festivities surrounding the national day of the country were not immune.

However, The Town of Smithers has moved its party online.

The Town and the Chamber of Commerce are putting together a virtual, pre-recorded concert featuring Alex Cuba, Mark Perry, a First Nations Drum Circle, an Indigenous speaker, and someone to sing the national anthem. It will be available to view online on the Town of Smithers’ Facebook page.

There will also be different contests online such as a best-dressed in white and red.

“It is a whole new way of celebrating,” said Kaitlyn Morris, recreation coordinator for the town of Smithers.

“It is actually exciting to come up with all these ideas on how we can still share our pride of being Canadian and doing it all virtually. The whole Bulkley Valley is invited to take part in a virtual Canada Day celebration. It is just a unique way of doing it.”

Meanwhile, The District of New Hazelton has zero plans for July 1 and Telkwa’s celebrations are usually taken care of by the Telkwa Museum but at this point, there is nothing in the works.



Smithers celebrates Canada Day in 2017. There will not be any touching at this year’s events which have been moved online to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Josh Casey photo)

Smithers celebrated Canada Day last year at Bovill Square. This year, events will be moved online. (File photo)