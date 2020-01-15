Smithers Library’s top books of 2019

A list of the most popular non-fiction, novels, and movies.

The Smithers Public Library was a busy hub in 2019 and saw many readers taking out books about Indigenous history and reading fiction by Indigenous authors.

“It is exciting to see evidence of such widespread interest,” said Library Director Wendy Wright. “We are proud to be supporting Truth and Reconciliation in our community through making these materials freely available.”

The most popular adult non-fiction book last year was Shared Histories: Witsuwit’en-settler relations in Smithers, British Columbia, 1913-1973 by Tyler McCreary.

The number two spot went to Educated : A memoir by Tara Westover. The next most popular non-fiction book was 21 Things you may not know about the Indian Act: Helping Canadians make reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples a reality by Bob Joseph followed by Indigenous relations : insights, tips & suggestions to make reconciliation a reality by Bob Joseph.

On the fiction side the most popular novel was Washington Black by Esi Edugyan.

The second most read book was Trickster Drift by Eden Robinson; then Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks and Indian Horse by Richard Wagamese.

Wright added library patrons also borrowed 7,458 eBooks and downloaded 5,767 eAudiobooks.

The library also has a large DVD collection. The most popular DVDs taken out in 2019 were Game of Thrones, First Man and Boy Erased.

The children’s movie collection saw Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Curious George and Beauty and the Beast borrowed the most.

Family Literacy Week runs from Jan. 26- Feb. 2 and the local library is celebrating by putting out activity sheets in the children’s room for families to do together. The week kicks of with a children’s story time by The Interior News editor Thom Barker reading from his book Lady MacBeth: Afraid of the Stairs on Sat. Jan. 25. The reading will be followed by a craft.

The most popular novel at the Smithers Library in 2019 was Washington Black by Esi Edugyan.

