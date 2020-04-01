Smithers gets creative, makes the most of self-isolation

Thanks to everyone who entered our Facebook self isolation photo contest. Two names were drawn at random for a gift certificate from Daddio’s Family Restaurant. The winners were Maria Sowa and Annette Van Horn. We, of course, mailed their prize to them. Here are some of the best submissions.
