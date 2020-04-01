Smithers gets creative, makes the most of self-isolation

Nicole Silveira takes a staycation working on her tan while imagining herself on a beach.
Charrine Lace’s dog Wiggus checks for symptoms before taking his owners for a walk.
Kaydance practices social distancing with her best horse buddy.
Michelle Elliot’s dog exhibits a flagrant disregard for social distancing. protocols.
Tenille George made drum art.

Thanks to everyone who entered our Facebook self isolation photo contest. Two names were drawn at random for a gift certificate from Daddio’s Family Restaurant. The winners were Maria Sowa and Annette Van Horn. We, of course, mailed their prize to them. Here are some of the best submissions.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Just Posted

School district #54 works on school plan

School district officials and teachers are this week communicating plans to resume… Continue reading

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

UPDATE: Man drowns crossing Skeena River

59-year old Prince Rupert victim pronounced dead at Mills Memorial

Better COVID-19 testing results needed in the north

Former senior Northern Health official also wants work camps shut down

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read