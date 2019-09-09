Smithers fishing duo wins in the Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $10,000 of cash and prizes was given out at the fundraising event

Leah Smith and Derek Finlayson from Smithers won $1,000 for catching the second largest halibut on Saturday, weighing 55.4 lbs.

Smith and Finlayson drove up to Prince Rupert to participate in The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby.

The Northern View, a Black Press publication, partnered with North Coast Community Services (NCCS), to raise money for a child development centre. NCCS provides services to families and expecting families who are struggling with day-to-day life. They also provide services to children who are victims of violence and for children with special needs.

The fishing duo was beat by a halibut weighing 61.8 lbs. The largest salmon catch of the day weighed 18.9 lbs.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist