Sarah and Katie Lo perform “Highland Fling” performed by during the recording of Smithers Multicultural Society arts event at the Old Church Nov.7. (Deb Meissner photo) ”Highland Fling” performed by Sarah and Katie Lo Chief Timberwolf, Mabel Forsythe, opens a Multicultural Society event in Smithers, Nov. 7. (Deb Meissner photo) Smithers first Multicultural Event Russian Trio (Berezka), the Kasum family, performs during the recording of a Smithers Multicultural Society arts event at the Old Church Nov.7 (Deb Meissner photo) Russian Dance “Kalinka” performed by the Slavic Kaleidoscope Dance Group. (Deb Meissner photo)

With beautiful clothing, lively music, traditional dances and the spoken word, the Smithers Multicultural Society (SMS) hosted their first event celebrating diversity and the valley’s many vibrant cultures.

SMS founding member Patricia Kolida says the intention of the society is to “encourage and empower community members to embrace and share our cultural traditions, and to hopefully enjoy and learn to respect each other.”

In this concert event filmed for viewing on Facebook, the “great mosaic of our different cultures” was on energetic and resplendent display, she said.

You can view the entire event on the society’s Facebook page.

Community