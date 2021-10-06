Smithers Farmers Market wraps up Oct. 9

The market will not be moving indoors for the 2021/2022 season

The Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market (BVFM) will be wrapping up its 2021 season on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The season will end with a final outdoor market at Central Park from 8:30-12:30.

The market will not be moving to an indoor venue this year. The market had a successful season despite the challenges of pandemic restrictions and credits this success to the amazing support of the Smithers community.

Market vendors are so grateful to all the people of the Bulkley Valley who continue to support local farms and family businesses each week. Your support helps to keep our community strong and vibrant.

The market welcomed several new vendors this year including two mushroom vendors (Aurora Sporealis and Smithereens Mushroom).

Other additions included Designs by Iris with handcrafted jewelery and a local family selling wildly popular homemade baklava.

The Market board of directors would like to thank all the hardworking farmers, artists and producers for helping to make the market such a beautiful and diverse place.

The BVFM would also like to thank Melissa Gunster, the market manager for all her hard work in keeping things safe and organized this season.

Megan D’Arcy, the BVFM Treasurer was also instrumental in the success of the season as she not only managed market administration and treasurer’s duties but also volunteered hundreds of hours to run the Nutrition Coupon Program for the market.

The BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program is a community partner program that provides coupons to lower-income families, pregnant people and seniors to purchase vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat.

All folks with coupons are encouraged to redeem them at the final farmers’ market this weekend.

-Submitted



