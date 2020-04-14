Smithers couple clebrates 25th wedding anniversary in self-isolation

Throwing a party during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is against the rules, but celebrating a 25-year wedding anniversary is still a cause for celebration and one Smithers couple found a creative way to proclaim their love.

Bonnie and Al McCreary renewed their vows in their backyard on the shores of Lake Kathlyn with only five family members to witness it on Monday afternoon.

Bonnie put on her original wedding gown and walked down a muddy aisle to her groom to the tune of their original wedding song, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John.

One of her daughters came with her husband and three children to watch.

Bonnie threw bouquets of artificial flowers for her grandchildren to catch.

MORE FUN: “Flatten out the Curve”: Mark Perry debuts COVID-19 video single

“I thought it would make them laugh, it would make us laugh. My husband just shook his head,” she said with a chuckle.

She decided last week to throw together a small celebration outdoors with immediate family only after being quarantined at home since the pandemic began last month.

“The doctor said if I get it, I’m done,” she said. “I’ve been locked up for four weeks, so, you’re looking for crazy things to do.”

Afterward, the family had a small fire for a wiener roast and a neighbour serenaded them with his guitar (a safe distance away).

The small intimate renewal ceremony was a huge contrast to their wedding, which included more than 200 guests, but Bonnie was just fine with that.

And it was a contrast to what they would have done had it not been for COVID-19, which would have been to host a large cocktail party.

Nevertheless, on the previous evening they talked to 45 people who had been at the original ceremony.

“We talked to some people who we had lost touch with, which was so nice,” she said.


