Smithers Community Radio expands to Hazelton and Houston

Station partners with The Learning Shop and Houston Community Services with funding from Radio Fund

CICK community outreach specialist Meghan Brady, left, station manager Glen Ingram and Angelique Batley of Houston Community Services celebrate the inception of a Smithers Community Radio satellite podcasting studio in Houston. (Contributed photo)

Smithers Community Radio is getting ready to also become Hazelton and Houston Community Radio.

CICK 93.9 FM announced last week it had entered into partnerships with Hazelton’s The Learning Shop and Houston Community Services to create satellite podcasting studios in those two neighbouring towns.

“We are excited to hear what our neighbouring communities of Hazelton and Houston sound like and look forward to vibrant volunteer programmers who will share their voices and passions for the benefit of our region,” said Glen Ingram, CICK station manager.

The station received funding for the equipment from the Community Radio Fund of Canada and is currently accepting applications from prospective radio programmers in those communities.

Interested parties will receive training from a current member of CICK staff or other volunteer programmers.

Membership in the Smithers Community Radio Society is $20 per year.

Details are available on the station’s website and Facebook page or by calling CICK community outreach specialist Meghan Brady at cickmeghan@gmail.com or 250-847-8769.



