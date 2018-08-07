Smithers Community Radio Deck Fest returns for a fourth year

The festival will feature experimental and alternative music from local artists.

Electro jazz funk artist Rebelinx. Contributed photo

Smithers Community Radio (CICK) Deck Fest returns to Central Park this Friday.

The event will take place outside of CICK’s train car from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and will feature experimental and alternative music from Rebelinx, Harmful Ray, Brazen Harlots, Dubz & Nova, and more.

“We want to encourage the youth who are playing with a loop machine or a reciprocating saw in their basement to keep experimenting with sound and to know that we will have a stage for them to showcase their unique music when they are ready to put it all out there,” CICK Lounge Car performance coordinator Meghan Brady said in a press release.

Rebelinx will also be leading a free workshop anyone 13 years old or older in the CICK train car on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Rebelinx, an electro jazz funk artist, will share stories of his travels across the global and discuss how he creates visceral beats that blend elements of roots, rock, blues and soul. He will be accompanied by keyboard/acoustic engineer/producer Tony Keshiro and guitarist Andy Berman.

Dubz & Nova, a hip hop duo from Smithers, will be debuting their new album at Deck Fest.

Got bats in your belfry?

