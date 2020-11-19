Smithers Christmas bird count scheduled for Dec. 27

The Smithers Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from dawn to dusk (and maybe owling after dark).

If people would like to participate, they must register. By registering, people can choose the area they prefer to count or be assigned to an area that is not already being covered. In addition, beginners can be placed with a group of more experienced birders.

Counts must be done inside the count circle to be valid. The count must take place with the 24km (15 mile) diameter circle centered around the Central Park Building in Smithers. We need more field counters and feeder watchers, please.

2019 RESULTS: Smithers Christmas bird count results

Please register by calling 250-847-9429 or email rpojar@gmail.com by December 20, 2020

The count is one of hundreds that take place all across Canada, the U.S. and parts of central and South America. It is always lots of fun, especially as people try hard to outdo each other by finding the most unusual species of the day.

People unable to get out are encouraged to watch their bird feeders, but please let us know where your feeder is located so that we do not count it twice.

Please note: Due to COVID restrictions, we will not be having a potluck supper to tally the results. As a result it is extremely important that registrants fill in the forms completely and email them to the coordinator as soon as they can after the count.

You will receive count forms once you register to participate.

Thanks on behalf of the Bulkley Valley Naturalists.

-Rosamund Pojar



