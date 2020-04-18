Smithers 3D printer makes ear savers for front line COVID workers

Daphne Shaed was looking for a way to put her expertise and a “ton of filament” to good use

A Smithers woman is trying to make life a little more comfortable for front line workers in the fight against COVID-19 who are forced to wear masks for long periods of time.

Daphne Shaed, who works at Coast Mountain College and has what she referred to as a “hobby or side hustle” of 3D printing custom prototypes and parts, was looking for a way to put her expertise to work in light of the pandemic.

“I have a ton of 3D printer filament and I thought what better to put it to use than to be printing off supplies that are possibly hard to come by,” she said.

Shaed experiment with a few things before settling on ear savers. The small devices placed at the back of a person’s head at the top their neck allow ear loop mask wearers to take the pressure off.

“I’ve been looking at a ton of different devices that people have been putting out there to [3D] print for assisting with supply shortages or, at least, the prospect of possible supply shortages in the supply chains for hospitals and for healthcare workers, ambulance, fire departments, police, stuff like that,” she explained.

“At the end of the day, all the stuff I was looking at, it looked like one of the more kind of common things that were being printed were the ear savers, Because the health care workers were needing to wear the masks during their entire shift… they were getting chaffing and stuff like that so, somebody came up with this ear saver.”

Shaed found one on Thingaverse designed by a Canadian named Keith.

“I liked it because it said “Hero at Work” at the back and they included the OpenSCAD—which is basically like a computer-assisted drafting program. All of the files I was finding people were putting out, weren’t including the original drafting files so you couldn’t alter them or change them or manipulate them in any way.

“I found one that I thought was really high quality and I printed it and had to mess with my printer settings, but I can produce about 30… in a 24-hour period.”

As of the end of last week had printed and distributed more than 400. In order to avoid having contact with too many people, she decided to give them to the BC Ambulance and let them hand them out to their colleagues.

“When we dropped them off at the ambulance service, they were super excited and excited to be able to give it out to their staff and share it with the folks at the hospital,” Shaed said, noting the particular ear savers she is making have a couple of advantages on top of their primary purpose.

“They’re good because they’re washable, they’re cleanable, you can sterilize them with alcohol, or you can put them in warm, soapy water.”

Plus, they are moderately environmentally-friendly.

“They’re made out of PLA, which is a ploylactic acid, which is not necessarily biodegradable, but it has a shorter lifespan than other types of plastic because it’s made out of cornstarch and sugar cane.”

She has also distributed them to the pharmacies in town.

Shaed is also in the process of turning the hobby into a business with her partner Smyrna Chuttoo.

Chuttoo said they have a domain and are halfway done with the website design.

“My most recent project, I did a camera mount for a drone for Forests, Lands and Natural Resources,” Shaed said.

She encourages others with 3D printers to get involved with the coronavirus fight noting there is a Facebook group where members can share open-source printable designs for a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE). Search for BC COVID-19 3D Printing Group.

Coronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Daphne Shaed liked the design for ear savers she found online because it said “hero at work” on the back.(Contributed photo)