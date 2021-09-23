Tim Hortons staff present a cheque for $3,264 to representatives of the Salvation Army (SA). Front row from left, Aldrin Villena, Alma Manalo, Simranjeet Kaur, Mackenzie Kirton (SA), Esther Bokongole (SA). Back: Yarah Ford, SJ San Juan, Ananth Dileepkumar. (Thom Barker photo)

Tim Hortons staff present a cheque for $3,264 to representatives of the Salvation Army (SA). Front row from left, Aldrin Villena, Alma Manalo, Simranjeet Kaur, Mackenzie Kirton (SA), Esther Bokongole (SA). Back: Yarah Ford, SJ San Juan, Ananth Dileepkumar. (Thom Barker photo)

Smile cookie campaign raises $3.2K for Salvation Army

The Tim Hortons donation will support the Army’s food bank and children’s feeding programs

After faltering a bit last year due to COVID-19 with only $1,900 raised, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign was back en force this year raising $3,264 for the local Salvation Army.

Store manager Elizabeth Surette credited supervisor Aldrin Villena for getting the campaign off to a good start by going out to other businesses and getting pre-orders.

But it was the public that made it such a huge success, according to Surette.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community for this,” she said.

Kelly Spurway, family services supervisor for the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army was thrilled with the result.

“That is absolutely amazing,” she said noting the money will go a long way for their food bank and children’s feeding programs.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alternatives for geranium cuttings and a fruity surprise

Just Posted

A pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rotary Park is open for walk-ins for first and second doses of vaccine until 6 p.m. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic open until 6 p.m. today for walk-ins at Rotary Park

Smithers Local Health Area recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 12 and 18. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New Smithers COVID-19 cases down, infection rate remains high

A two-vehicle collision at the corner of Hwy 16 and Queen Street is currently under investigation. (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE: Hwy 16-Queen Street collision caused by driver running red light

Steelheads Captain Randall Groot looks on at a puck which would bounce just short of a goal in the second period of their Jan. 5 match against the Prince Rupert Rampagein 2020 before the remainder of the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Steelheads bow out of CIHL season