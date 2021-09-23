Smile cookie campaign raises $3.2K for Salvation Army

The Tim Hortons donation will support the Army’s food bank and children’s feeding programs

Tim Hortons staff present a cheque for $3,264 to representatives of the Salvation Army (SA). Front row from left, Aldrin Villena, Alma Manalo, Simranjeet Kaur, Mackenzie Kirton (SA), Esther Bokongole (SA). Back: Yarah Ford, SJ San Juan, Ananth Dileepkumar. (Thom Barker photo)

After faltering a bit last year due to COVID-19 with only $1,900 raised, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign was back en force this year raising $3,264 for the local Salvation Army.

Store manager Elizabeth Surette credited supervisor Aldrin Villena for getting the campaign off to a good start by going out to other businesses and getting pre-orders.

But it was the public that made it such a huge success, according to Surette.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community for this,” she said.

Kelly Spurway, family services supervisor for the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army was thrilled with the result.

“That is absolutely amazing,” she said noting the money will go a long way for their food bank and children’s feeding programs.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter