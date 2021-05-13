Slow to start Saturday ended up hopping busy out and about our towns

Telkwa bridges above the high waters of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers. (Deb Meissner photo) New Pickle-ball courts are in use at the Telkwa rink. (Deb Meissner photo) Telkwa train bridge over a high water Telkwa River. (Deb Meissner photo) Where the Telkwa and Bulkley Rivers merge. (Deb Meissner photo) Mothers Day baskets are ready at BV Home Centre in Telkwa. (Deb Meissner photo) Construction continues six days a week on the new Walnut Park Elementary School. (Deb Meissner photo) Fresh lines being painted all around Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo) People out and aboutw enjoying a stop on Main Street in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo) In need of theatre style popcorn? The Roi Theatre has the fix. (Deb Meissner photo) Patios are open at many of the restraunts and cafes around Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo) Flowers and plants were among the best sellers on Saturday. (Deb Meissner photo) Old cars are being brought out now that spring has sprung. (Deb Meissner photo)

It started out an overcast and hazy 8 degrees first thing in the morning Saturday, May 8. It had a lazy feel as I started out to Telkwa to see what was happening around.

I love the view of the two bridges in Telkwa, at all times of the year. It’s high water time right now, with both the Telkwa and Bulkley Rivers looking like chocolate milk belching along at a fast pace. The boat launch is always a great viewing spot.

I was pleasantly surprised to see the pickleball courts already painted at the Telkwa rink, and some gents playing and others like me trying to figure it out. It appears to be a combination of ping pong, badminton and tennis and looks like a blast. Gotta try that one.

I noticed BV Home Centre had car after car and truck lining up in the lot, so I thought I should too. The garden centre was taking full advantage of a pleasant morning with plants, hanging baskets, trees, and about everything else you could think of out on display.

I asked one of the gals if they always had so many hanging baskets made up, and she smiled and said “these will all be gone by the end of the day, the Mothers Day rush,” she laughed. Holy smokes they were busy.

Heading toward Smithers I couldn’t help but notice all the gravel pits are in full swing, and piles of gravel in driveways. Made me realize after pushing the snow out of the driveway all winter, the gravel goes too.

The other thing I noticed that truly amazed me was how many trucks, trailers and even an occasional horse trailer were full of all kinds of lumber. With the prices skyrocketing, I didn’t expect lumber to be sailing out of the lumber yards, yet there they were busy to the rafters at every lumber yard I passed. Those backyard projects and home renos must be in full swing.

Coming over the bridge into Smithers I noticed all the trees cut down at the old Jesse James farm on the river. Progress can sure give you a shock every now and then.

Traffic in and out of Smithers was crazy busy, and I guess with everyone sticking pretty close to home, there are more people out doing things now that the weather is nicer. It made me laugh, as this is also the time of year they paint new lines on roads and parking lots, and here goes all the traffic tracking over it all. That figures.

The Farmers Market had many more families this week milling and shopping. It also looked to have more vendors too. I particularly love the variety of what you can find there, at darn good prices too.

The Rotarians were once again out in Rotary park raising funds for Cycle 16. Speaking of Cycle 16, Phase One should be complete this year, going from the Bulkley Bridge to Laidlaw Road. This will be great considering the number of people not only around town on bikes but commuting between Smithers and Telkwa by bike now. There’s such a small shoulder to ride on, it will be much safer for all once Cycle 16 has the pathways up for use.

There was pretty much something going on in all the vacant lots along Highway 16 in Smithers, from rallies to pop-up T-shirts and flag trucks all along. People were generally out enjoying the day, and each other and it does my soul good to see.

I was interested to see construction going on at the new Walnut Park school, as that makes it six days a week. I can see how they are on track to finish up at the end of July, as they have all been working hard. It’s going to be a beautiful, multi-function school.

Over on Main Street, there was a number of people, kids, dogs, bikes, all going somewhere on Main. The support for local restaurants with their take-out or patios is heartening to see. It seemed like they were all busy serving up some kind of gastronomic delight and folks were really enjoying judging by smiling faces.

One business I hadn’t thought of having take-out is our theatre, but darned if they don’t have theatre popcorn at the Roi theatre for take-out on Friday nights. What a cool idea, and one I’ll be heading to. They have put up funny sayings on their marque all winter long, to keep our spirits up, so I’ll be happy to give them my support for popcorn till they can open back up, plus I love popcorn.

I liked seeing some new buildings being finished, and some businesses moving around into them and to different places. I also noticed they had some new apartments upstairs, which is great as we all know our occupancy rate has been zero for far too long.

Finally as the dogs and I cruised towards home we swung by the Community Gardens, where many people were busy planting, and cleaning up. One person there told me someone came by and stole a bunch of bags of mulch and soil, which is pretty low. Many of the folk there are happy to share their crops, so I find it pretty disgusting people would steal from there. Thanks to everyone there for the hard work and willingness to share helpful gardening hints too.

The last place the dogs and I enjoyed watching was the bike park at Elks Field. Many people have put in a lot of work on the paths and hills there and the kids were laughing and having a blast. Even the little dudes and dudettes were going up and down the trails and hills and valleys like dirt track pros. Put a giant smile on my face.

By the time we cruised past the very busy car washes and eventually out of town again it was 11 degrees and noon. Another fantastic day to be out and about our beautiful valley and towns.



