Some 60 vehicles from all over the Northwest parked on Main Street in Smithers for Saturday’s Show ‘n Shine.

People’s Choice winners were Brian Lundy in Classic Car, Darren Fuerst in Muscle Car, Paul McIntyre in Motorcycle, and Jody Enders in 4×4.

Brian Lundy (Grant Harris photos) Darren Fuerst Jody Enders Paul McIntyre