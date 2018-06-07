Brian Lundy (Grant Harris photos) Darren Fuerst Jody Enders Paul McIntyre

Show ‘n Shine

Some 60 vehicles from all over the Northwest parked on Main Street in Smithers for Show ‘n Shine.

Some 60 vehicles from all over the Northwest parked on Main Street in Smithers for Saturday’s Show ‘n Shine.

People’s Choice winners were Brian Lundy in Classic Car, Darren Fuerst in Muscle Car, Paul McIntyre in Motorcycle, and Jody Enders in 4×4.

 

Brian Lundy (Grant Harris photos) Darren Fuerst Jody Enders Paul McIntyre

Brian Lundy (Grant Harris photos) Darren Fuerst Jody Enders Paul McIntyre

Previous story
A new piece of New to You

Just Posted

Smithers choir performs Carnegie Hall

Local choir Nova Borealis was in New York to give musical landmark a taste of Bulkley Valley talent.

Special Olympics Sports Day in Smithers June 16

Smithers Special Olympics hopes the fundraising activity will become an annual event.

Sunday’s BV Pool Triathlon filling fast and needs volunteers

“The event has been successful in the past because of the number of volunteers and sponsors…”

Poll on Walnut Park school community space

What should the shared space at a new Walnut Park school be used for?

Gas shortages across northern B.C.

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

West Fraser monitoring Northern B.C. forest health – including spruce beetle

“We are delivering 200,000 to 400,000 cubic metres of timber per year from open market sources”

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Most Read

  • Show ‘n Shine

    Some 60 vehicles from all over the Northwest parked on Main Street in Smithers for Show ‘n Shine.