Lorraine Doiron

Shining daylight on planning for a stand-by-the-garden supper

Lorraine says those extra minutes of daylight have her planning for planting.

I know Valentine’s Day is over but found these words to share: agape – according to the Greeks, unconditional love; eros – erotic love; ludus – a playful form of love; pragma – enduring love; storge – love shared among family; philia – affectionate love.

One way to show your love to friends and family is to pull out paper and pen, write a letter or letters rather than text or email. How precious it was to find a letter to me from my mom who passed away in 2002. It was like she was right there in the room with me.

Learn about wood heat options, planning, installing and maintaining a wood heating system, selecting and locating a chimney, firewood and an important item: insurance. March 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Smithers town hall; West Fraser Room, 7 p.m. Door prizes plus find out how to get up to $1,900 for exchange of your non-certified burning appliance. To register: 250-877—8739 or coordinator@cleanairplan.ca.

Smithers Film Series for April at the Roi Theatre: Meditation Park (Canada). With warmth and humour this film addresses the trauma and isolation of the immigration experience. Tentatively scheduled for April 22: Three Billboards (USA). This film has inspired action against injustice, balancing black comedy against searing drama. All films start at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

A reminder: the BV Genealogical Society’s Conference is scheduled for May 5-6 plus a special informative workshop on Friday, May 3. Registration is required at bvgs2@hotmail.com. This is a can’t miss opportunity to gain an understanding on how to search your family history, how to figure out what a DNA result means. I recently did my DNA and although it was exciting to see the results, I needed help to really understand what it all meant.

I feel spring in the air! Find great information on planning your homestead, a large parcel of land or a balcony off your apartment. Cappers Farmer has a book out: The Backyard Homestead Seasonal Planner. A great help for those who are starting out, it is a hardworking addition and offers advice on what tasks to do around your “farm” – no matter where on the planet you call home. Check out their website: info@emi.cappersfarmer.com. Another place to find help: northernhomestead.com.

We know living here, that sometimes spring just feels like a slightly milder winter. But we gain four minutes more of daylight every day and that just pushes a person to think about planting and growing something, anything! My peas and raspberries never made it into the house; I had a “stand by the garden” supper.

Closing with: “Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” –T.S. Eliot.

