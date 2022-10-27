The Friends of the Smithers Library’s annual book sale is coming up. (File photo)

Second chance for a second hand book

The Friends of the Library’s book sale will be held on Nov. 4 and 5, for the second time this year.

A second used book sale is being held this year.

The Friends of the Library’s biggest fundraiser will be held on Nov. 4 and 5.

It normally only runs once a year, but because it wasn’t held during the pandemic, there was a huge inventory of donated books collected and still a lot left over from the spring sale, so they decided to hold another sale.

All of the money raised goes to the Friends of the Library.

The Friends generate thousands of dollars in grants and fundraising for the library collection, programs, and building. They also help to publicize and champion the library through activities such as booths at both the Northwest Trade Expo and the Bulkley Valley Exhibition.

They have helped purchase things for the library such as technology kits, a 3D scanner, a new library sign, DVDs and also contribute to help keep programs running.

The sale runs Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion on First Avenue in Smithers.

READ MORE: Friends of the library book sale returns

Community members are invited to drop off donations at the library, BV Insurance Services or Western Financial by Thursday, November 3rd.

However, they are unable to use encyclopedias, dictionaries, textbooks, condensed books, magazines, or items that have been stored in an unheated space (e.g. garage or shed).

