Searching for glasses and a companion to step count Canada

I have made a discovery while counting steps to walk across Canada. A lot of my steps are me looking for my glasses or my keys.

As of today I have 36,292 steps. It takes 1,320 steps for one kilometre so I have gone approximately 27.49 km. It is going to take me a while, leaving from Victoria to get to Vancouver which is estimated at 115 km. It could take another week. I have decided to walk a bit more to get to Vancouver sooner.

Have any of you taken up the challenge? You can call me at 250-847-4797, or email me at gradoir@citywest.ca. It is lonely walking by myself.

At the Smithers Library, planning for August: Thursday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. meet the author JG Toews, crime writer who will be reading from and discussing her book Give Out Creek. This is the first in a new crime fiction series set in historic Nelson, B.C. Monday, Aug. 13, 6-7 p.m. a Teddy Bear Sleepover; Tuesday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m. a Teddy Bear Sleepover follow-up. Aug. 16, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. a Children’s Songs Workshop with Roxi and Kent Dykstra for ages three to eight plus parents or teachers. Monday, Aug. 27, 7-8 p.m.: How to be a DJ with Ken White from CICK 93.9 FM.

Remember the Hazelton Hootenanny Aug. 17-19. They have great workshops lined up that are included in your weekend pass. Advance tickets are $60 available online or at Mountain Eagle Books and also the Bulkley Valley Brewery, or $75 at the gate. Examples of the workshops: Permission to Paint coached by local artist Martha Wertz; The Ultimate Vocal Warm-up, led by Andrea Zonnis and her husband Adam. They will be performing Saturday 7 p.m.; Music and Songs for Children with Roxi Dykstra, recommended for ages three to eight; Free Range Poetry led by Bruce Chandler of the Free Range Poetry Society. Take the opportunity to share a poem or tune you’ve written on the theme of Living with the Land; Brewing with Local Ingredients led by Bill Crosson, Head Homebrewer at Hazelton Hops. Share recipes, ideas, experiences using local ingredients. Tons more workshops, questions: Laurie Gallant, festival director, 250-847-1399.

Lawnchair Lounge every Friday in July and August. An update on performances plus Frozen North Ice Cream Parlour will be on site. Nothing goes better with music than great ice cream. July 27 – Ransom Slaughter and Reckless Mountain; Aug. 3 – 6:30 p.m. Whiskey Rose, 7:30 Cabin Fevers; Aug. 10 – Six Feet Over; Aug. 17 – Orchestra North; Aug. 24 Backroads Home; Aug. 31 The Racket.

Want to learn what to do with all those plastic bags? Learn how to make plarn to use in making mats or even a basket. Wednesday, Aug. 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3974 Tenth Avenue. Really easy, fun and snacks provided.

Closing with: “Holding on to anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.” –Author unknown