The Smithers Public Library hosted a Science Extravaganza non-instructional day program on April 5, a free event that included an augmented reality sandbox. (Karissa Gall/Smithers Interior News)

The Smithers Public Library hosted a Science Extravaganza for school-age children on April 5.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, local scientists led dozens of children in hands-on science activities and experiments.

One of the stations at the event was the Eclipse Geomatics augmented reality sandbox.

According to technician Emily Hobley McCosker, the sandbox uses a Kinect for Xbox with software developed at the University of California, Davis to pick up different heights on the sand as the children play and project different colours.

The interactive elevation model simulates real time land use situations, and teaches children about watersheds and the water cycle, Hobley McCosker said.

Other stations at the event taught lessons on electricity, biology and geology.

Smithers Exploration Group geologist Jacques Stacey taught children about topographic lines — “imaginary slices through the mountain” — and mapping.

Ted Vanderwart, also of the Smithers Exploration Group, showed off fossils, minerals and metals, and conducted a geologic timeline activity.

The extravaganza was the last of four free, non-instructional day programs held at the library throughout the 2018/19 school year.

The day programs will start up again in October 2019.


Smithers Exploration Group geologist Jacques Stacey taught children about topographic lines at the Smithers Public Library Science Extravaganza on April 5. (Karissa Gall/Smithers Interior News)

Ted Vanderwart of the Smithers Exploration Group showed off fossils, minerals and metals at the Smithers Public Library Science Extravaganza on April 5. (Karissa Gall/Smithers Interior News)

Science Extravaganza at Smithers Public Library

