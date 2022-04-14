Schnai Day packs in the ski season and the fun

The season is officially closed, but with new snow on the mountain, additional days may be scheduled

Every year, on the last day of the ski season, people come from all over the northwest to participate in the annual Schnai Day, on Hudson Bay Mountain.

There are crazy costumes, the Slush Cup, where the brave attempt to cross an enormous, very cold, slush puddle without getting wet, to earn the coveted cup. A few ended up waist-deep, but were still laughing.

Anna and the Zig Zags provided live music, there was plenty of food to fuel the fun, and competitions of the laughable kind to keep everyone in great spirits.

Sumo wrestling, twister, face painting all took place to celebrate the last hurrah of the year.

Part of the Schnai Day tradition is costumes, and the crowds on the hill didn’t disappoint. All sorts of odd hats, wings, Molson Canadian Beer bottles (with complimenting case) and superhero outfits were seen on the lifts and on the hill.

Costumes in the Slush Cup competition included everything from a giant Panda bear, unicorns, a broccoli monster, a dragon and many caped heroes.

Another successful year is in the books, although with new snow on the mountain, HBM is considering scheduling additional days to the season.



2022 Slush Cup participant Chloe Collingwood. (Ben Weinstein photo)

2022 Slush Cup participants have a lot of fun. (54northphotography photo)