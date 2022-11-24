Santa’s Breakfast is back.

The annual tradition, which took a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, returns for its 21st year on December 4 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The event benefits those less fortunate and helps fill the shelves at the Salvation Army food bank.

Salvation Army director Rick Apperson said this event was missed dearly for the past two years.

“Not just as a major food drive, but as a point of connection with the public,” he noted. “There are not many events where those who are well off, the working poor and those on street entrenched individuals could all sit at a table together and enjoy a meal. This event helps to break down barriers while also providing needed support to the food bank.”

A donation of non-perishable items for the food banks gets you one buffet breakfast with musical entertainment by local performers. All proceeds and donations go directly to the Salvation Army.

There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides by B & T Wagon and Sleigh Rides (by donation), pictures with Santa by Camus Photography, performances by the Bulkley Valley Youth Fiddlers, Sweet Harmony Choir and more.

Children can also drop of letters for Santa and there will be a colouring contest.

Apperson added this event has had a significant impact on the Food Bank over the last 20 years.

“Most years there was enough food donated that we could go two to three months in some categories before having to purchase food to restock our shelves. This has allowed us to use funds to target other needed areas of programming and to save money for further use when the shelves started to dwindle down,” he said.

