Salvation Army hosts BBQ and concert at Bovill Square

Children from the Salvation Army’s Mountainview music camp will perform at the concert.

The Salvation Army will be hosting a free youth music concert and BBQ at Bovill Square this Sunday.

The BBQ will be from noon to 2 p.m. and the concert will start at 1 p.m.

Middle school to high school aged kids attend the camp.

The concert will be the kids final camp activity and is usually done at the camp site in Houston.

“We thought it would be good to get the kids to give back to the community that actually helps to support to send these kids to camp,” Bulkley Valley Ministries Director Tim Sharp said. “It’s important for us to be involved in the community.”