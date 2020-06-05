The Salvation Army “Doughnut Lassies” boosted the morale of soldiers during the First World War. (Salvation Army photo)

Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with deliveries to front line COVID workers

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to the “Doughnut Lassies” of the First World War

The Salvation Army (SA) is honouring COVID-19 front line workers today by delivering doughnuts for National Doughnut Day.

The SA explains the day was established to pay tribute to their “Doughnut Lassies,” volunteers who went to France during the First World War to boost the morale of soldiers. They served up baked goods, provided letter-writing supplies and mended clothes for the troops.

In a normal year, many Salvation Army centres hold events with free doughnuts, but this year they (including the Smithers/Houston are going around delivering doughnuts to transit workers, nursing home staff, childcare providers, firefighters and grocery store employees, to name a few of the front line workers being honoured today.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June in a number of countries including Canada and the United States.

On the website salvationist.ca, the SA invited others to join in on honouring COVID front liners by providing the First World War doughnut recipe

Salvation Army Doughnut Recipe

5 C flour

2 C sugar

5 tsp. baking powder

1 ‘saltspoon’ salt (1/4 tsp.)

2 eggs

1 3/4 C milk

400 ML of vegetable oil

Directions

Mix ingredients together to make the dough

Thoroughly knead dough

Roll Smooth

Cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick

Drop the rings into the vegetable oil until doughnuts are browned

When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess oil to drip off

Dust with powdered sugar

Let cool and enjoy!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Interior News publisher Grant Harris displays a box of Salvation Army doughnuts dropped off at the newspaper office on Broadway Ave. The Army is delivering doughnuts for National Doughnut Day to honour front line pandemic workers including transit workers, nursing home staff, childcare providers, firefighters grocery store employees (and, apparently, newspaper staff). (Thom Barker photo)

Previous story
Amazed by the outburst of spring growth

Just Posted

Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with deliveries to front line COVID workers

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to the “Doughnut Lassies” of the First World War

Houston mill to re-open June 8

Ends lengthy shutdown which began in March

Fibre installation for South Hazelton begins

Citywest says it will install cable in the summer and home installations in the fall

Annual bird count thrills organizer

Count took place over 48 hours

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Larva of voracious green crab discovered on North Coast

Public asked to retain the carcasses of these invasive species for DNA testing

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Williams Lake RCMP capture fugitive walking along Highway 97 in city limits

Witness said they could hear police yelling for suspect to ‘get down’

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Most Read