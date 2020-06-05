Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with deliveries to front line COVID workers

The Salvation Army (SA) is honouring COVID-19 front line workers today by delivering doughnuts for National Doughnut Day.
The SA explains the day was established to pay tribute to their “Doughnut Lassies,” volunteers who went to France during the First World War to boost the morale of soldiers. They served up baked goods, provided letter-writing supplies and mended clothes for the troops.
In a normal year, many Salvation Army centres hold events with free doughnuts, but this year they (including the Smithers/Houston are going around delivering doughnuts to transit workers, nursing home staff, childcare providers, firefighters and grocery store employees, to name a few of the front line workers being honoured today.
National Doughnut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June in a number of countries including Canada and the United States.
On the website salvationist.ca, the SA invited others to join in on honouring COVID front liners by providing the First World War doughnut recipe
Salvation Army Doughnut Recipe
5 C flour
2 C sugar
5 tsp. baking powder
1 ‘saltspoon’ salt (1/4 tsp.)
2 eggs
1 3/4 C milk
400 ML of vegetable oil
Directions
Mix ingredients together to make the dough
Thoroughly knead dough
Roll Smooth
Cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick
Drop the rings into the vegetable oil until doughnuts are browned
When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess oil to drip off
Dust with powdered sugar
Let cool and enjoy!