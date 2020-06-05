Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with deliveries to front line COVID workers

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to the “Doughnut Lassies” of the First World War

The Salvation Army “Doughnut Lassies” boosted the morale of soldiers during the First World War. (Salvation Army photo)

The Salvation Army (SA) is honouring COVID-19 front line workers today by delivering doughnuts for National Doughnut Day.

The SA explains the day was established to pay tribute to their “Doughnut Lassies,” volunteers who went to France during the First World War to boost the morale of soldiers. They served up baked goods, provided letter-writing supplies and mended clothes for the troops.

In a normal year, many Salvation Army centres hold events with free doughnuts, but this year they (including the Smithers/Houston are going around delivering doughnuts to transit workers, nursing home staff, childcare providers, firefighters and grocery store employees, to name a few of the front line workers being honoured today.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June in a number of countries including Canada and the United States.

On the website salvationist.ca, the SA invited others to join in on honouring COVID front liners by providing the First World War doughnut recipe

Salvation Army Doughnut Recipe

5 C flour

2 C sugar

5 tsp. baking powder

1 ‘saltspoon’ salt (1/4 tsp.)

2 eggs

1 3/4 C milk

400 ML of vegetable oil

Directions

Mix ingredients together to make the dough

Thoroughly knead dough

Roll Smooth

Cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick

Drop the rings into the vegetable oil until doughnuts are browned

When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess oil to drip off

Dust with powdered sugar

Let cool and enjoy!



