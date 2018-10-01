PHOTOS from BC Rivers Day in Telkwa, where paddlers finished after starting in Quick.
Telkwa is the first to host a candidates forum. Smithers is Wednesday, and school board Thursday.
Pretivm extends jobs invite to Tsetsaut employees contracted for Brucejack Mine.
Rita Chiarelli and her three-octave voice is in Smithers Oct. 4.
More options for kids and adults wanting to hit the slopes this winter.
The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual
Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it
Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign
Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation
There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide
Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases
Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province
Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton
Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder
The new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico came just hours before an end-of-week, midnight dealine
Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed
The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month
Canadian dairy farmers issue statement over the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico