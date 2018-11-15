Greg Miller starts the special bell ringing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. Shiach is a veteran with 23 years service including action in Desert Storm. Tom Best photo

Ringing out a century of Remembrance

Ringing of Smithers church bells 100 times to commemorate 100 years since the end of The Great War.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we shall remember them.

-Excerpt from Laurence Binyon’s For the Fallen

It might seem like more than a century away and it would be very easy to forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice as they fought for our freedom, but those gathered into the tight confines of the bell tower of the United Church have not forgotten.

The occasion was the ringing of the church bells 100 times to commemorate the 100 years since the end of what was called The Great War.

Up in the tower, there wasn’t much space for more than a few people waiting to pull on the rope and someone to keep track of how many times the bell had sounded.

While in the past many churches were equipped with bells and towers to hang them in, not many now are so accoutered. Locally, The Smithers United Church appears to be the only one.

The event took place at the going down of the sun, 4:32 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. The tiny room with that special rope was crammed and others waited on the stairs for a chance to give the rope a tug.

While waiting there were anecdotes about personal experiences and those of relatives. As a veteran of more than 20 years service, Greg Miller was given the honour of getting the bell ringing rolling.

One attendee related the tales of small towns in which most of the young men who had served had also paid the big price. The cost to those communities was incalculable. The price of freedom can be very high but they were willing to pay it for us.

Smithers will have been one of the last sites where the bell ringing ceremony will have taken place due to the lack of bell towers and its western location.

We can only bow our heads and thank those who have helped to make it possible for us to have our treasured way of life.

sports@interior-news.com

Previous story
Hazeltons remember
Next story
A grand opening for kids

Just Posted

A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

Taxi airport parking problems

BV Taxi and Smithers Airport conflict on safety, service and security treatment of drivers.

CN signal boxes shot

Information sought after trains forced to stop by Kitwanga signal boxes being shot up.

Telkwa still remembers

Video of Telkwa students and photos from Remembrance Day ceremony.

Smithers remembers

Photos and video of Rev. Doug Campbell’s speech at Veterans’ Peace Park.

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read