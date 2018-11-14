Relax with a room full of wonderful creative types

Saw the movie Queen. It was spectacular! The acting, the music! When it was time for bed it was difficult to sleep with all that still going on in my head.

Still a little ways to go to reach Abbotsford but have increased my steps somewhat by parking further away from where I want to go.

I have always loved words. Found that the word paper comes from papyrus, the Latin word for the giant water reed the Egyptians used to make the material on which they wrote. When the word for the sheets reached Old French it was papier. Then it was passed from French to Middle English and by the 1600s could be spelled either papir or paper.

Friday, Nov. 23, (a non-instructional day), 10–11:30 a.m. at the Library, a free 3-D Art program for school-aged children. They can create all manner of 3-D art, magical string bowls, marshmallows galaxies, origami and more. Questions: Sandra 250-847-3043. This program is supported by SD54 and the Library Volunteens.

Book Lovers Night Out, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. at the Riverhouse Lounge (Aspen Inn). The book for discussion will be Son of Trickster by Eden Robinson. Check out: smithers.bc.libraries.coop/event/book-lovers-night-out for more information. This is coordinated by the Library and sponsored by the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation.

The Art Gallery will host a workshop Saturday, Nov. 17 4-6 p.m. at the Creative Roots Dance Studio 3830 Second Ave., Unit 1 (entrance in alleyway). Suggested for ages 14 and up. Cost $5-$20 suggested donation. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/325514561596142/ RSVP bvconcertassociation@gmail.com. Limited space in workshop. This is a Character Workshop designed for those interested in the process of dance-theatre creation. Exploring movement and test through improvisation and impulse research. Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg will lead the workshop. Bring paper, pen/pencil and wear comfortable clothing for dancing and moving.

BV Backpackers conduct weekly Sunday outings 12 months of the year. Trip schedules, their quarterly newsletter and membership forms, maps and more: bvbackpackers.ca. Current details for outings are published on their website and it is important to contact the co-ordinator a day or two in advance if you plan to participate as there may be changes due to weather, trail conditions, etc.

Meditative Painting with Julie Chaplin, Friday, Nov. 16, 6–9 p.m. at the Railway Workshop, 3866 Railway Avenue. Relax with a room full of wonderful creative types, some tea, relaxing music and a paintbrush. Fee $40/members, $45 non-members, all materials supplied. Bursary places are available, check out smithersart.org for more information and to apply.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society is hosting a great holiday concert at the Old Church: Samson’s Delilah. Friday, Nov. 30, doors open 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30. Ticket $18, available at Mountain Eagle Books. Refreshments provided. Check out: samsonsdelilah.ca.

Smithers Alternative Film Society: Nov. 25, The Guilty (Denmark) a remarkable Danish thriller. Dec. 9, Sir (India) drama.

Closing with: Shambles: a scene or a state of great destruction, great disorder, great confusion.