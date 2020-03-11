Reconciliation circles promote community dialogue

Pilot project funded by UBCM Urban Communities Partnering for Reconciliation Fund

On Feb. 24 and 25, the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society hosted two reconciliation circles at the Friendship Centre hall on Cas Yihk House Territory, Wet’suwet’en homelands, in Smithers

More than 60 community members attended the circles, including elders, staff and members of the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre, elected officials and staff from the Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and Witset First Nation, as well as a wide range of local organizations and service providers from Smithers and Witset.

The Reconciliation Circles Pilot Project is a partnership between the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre, Witset Band Council and Town of Smithers, made possible by a grant from the UBCM Urban Communities Partnering for Reconciliation Fund.

The idea for the pilot project came from an earlier reconciliation circle the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre hosted for staff.

Annette Morgan, executive director of the Friendship Centre explained: “We held a circle for our staff to explore the impacts of colonization and residential schools. It was an incredible and moving experience to hear our staff share their stories. Often we work together, attend the same family events and schools yet we do not know the traumatizing impacts of each other’s history.”

Sandra Martin Harris, a local Indigenous Trauma Informed Practitioner, facilitated the circles, leading participants through courageous conversations, gently exploring ideas around truth and reconciliation in our communities. The two days of dialogue allowed community members a chance to work as a collective to share and hear each other’s stories and explore the community’s shared history, present challenges and future together on Wet’suwet’en yintah.

“Key to reconciliation is the recognition of the harms and our truths,” explained Harris. “By having these courageous conversations, we can explore the effects of colonization and oppression on our families, in our communities and homelands and better understand how complex trauma, adversity or toxic stress might show up and how we can move towards wellness and build up community wellbeing from a place of ‘connection is medicine’.”

Lydia Howard, Housing Advisor and Economic Development Officer for the Friendship Centre said: “The UBCM funding has allowed us to carry out this pilot project and get a sense of whether we should continue to grow the initiative. Given the high attendance, and the positive feedback we have received, there seems to be a great deal of interest. We plan to begin discussions with our community partners to explore options for continuing to provide opportunities for this important community dialogue.”

-Submitted

Reconciliation event at Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre. (Contributed photo)

