Read a banned book; it’s your right

Smithers Librarian Wendy Wright came by her passion for intellectual freedom through her dad.

When Wright was a young girl, she couldn’t get enough of books.

When her own collection at home was not enough, she would trek over to the public library’s children’s section.

When that no longer satisfied her, she ventured into the adult section, but was told she couldn’t take out adult books on her card.

Her father wasn’t having any of it. He accompanied her back to the library, placed his own card on the desk, and invited her to choose whatever she wanted.

The principle of intellectual freedom became even more entrenched for Wright while working at a large book store in Toronto when The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie was published.

She said copies flew off the shelves, but every morning, the staff had to wait outside while the store was swept for bombs.

This week is Freedom to Read Week in Canada, a national event that challenges Canadians “to think about and reaffirm their commitment to intellectual freedom, which is guaranteed them under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Wright hopes the week will bring attention to a distressing trend of books increasingly being challenged and banned.

OPINION: Surprises on the banned book list

“People are really surprised to hear that book bannings are happening in this day and age and in this country,” she said.

Wright sees libraries as bastions of intellectual freedom and, although the Smithers Public Library is not doing a traditional event such as a reading, it is marking the week with a display and a contest.

The display at the entrance to the library, highlights just a very few of the hundreds of books that have been banned and challenged over the years.

“We really encourage everyone to come in, spend some time looking at the display,” she said. “And we challenge everyone to read a banned book, just to exercise that freedom that you have, as a Canadian. Legally, you have the right to read whatever you want and make up your own mind. You may disagree with it, you may dislike it, or you might have quite the opposite reaction, but the point is that you can decide for yourself.”

Also part of the display is a contest. The library has shredded four banned books and put the pieces in jars. Everyone who guesses can enter to win a copy of the book.

Aside from the continued and growing interest in attempting to have books banned, Wright is concerned about where it is coming from.

Traditionally, most challenges come from more conservative elements of society, she said, but that is changing.

“There is a real culture of complaints coming from people who are what some people might call progressively-minded, as well as the conservative part of the population, so it is definitely something new.”

Wright, who sits on two intellectual freedom committees for Canadian libraries, points to a challenge libraries were dealing with just last week involving a book with a scene of kids playing “cowboys and Indians.”

They don’t know what to do because they want to uphold intellectual freedom and leave it in there as an opportunity for parents to discuss that stereotype with their child, so it becomes a constructive experience,” she said.

The other trend Wright doesn’t like is the challenges to books not for their content, but because of the author.

She gives the example of a children’s book by Bill Cosby about a little boy, which gained the attention of book banners after Cosby was found guilty of indecent assault.

“It was a lovely short story,” she said. “And because it was Bill Cosby, they thought it shouldn’t be in the library.”

“It’s really disturbing. This brings to mind for me all these biblical quotes about throwing stones. If we start taking away books because the author did something or is friends with someone who did something… then what are we going to be left with? How many books are written by people who have led blameless lives in every way and that every person in this community would agree was a good person. It’s really frightening.”

Freedom to Read Week runs from today (Feb. 20) until Feb. 26.

The Smithers Public Library is open Tuesday 12 – 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 12 – 6 p.m., Friday 12 – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter