Quilting for the community brings out tears of gratitude

Meadows residents were overjoyed when Marge Hemenway’s quilts were delivered.

Marge Hemenway made about 50 quilts to give away to those in need. Contributed photo

Early last year, the Catholic Women’s League of Canada initiated a national Lap Quilting project. Soon afterward, the local St. Joseph’s Parish Council of Smithers organized a work bee to begin making quilts as part of this project. A few members of the League brought their boxes of fabric to the work bee location, chose fabric textures and colors, and took them home to start their quilts. As summer enfolded, the members put their quilts on hold until fall — that is, all except one.

At the November 2017 general meeting, that member, Marge Hemenway, said, “I have about 50 lap quilts made, what do you want to do with them?”

To say the rest of the members were surprised, is an understatement. As a council, they decided to display all 61 of Marge’s quilts in the foyer of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and then distribute all but two of them to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital, RCMP Victim Services program, Bulkley Lodge, The Meadows Assisted Living, and to St. Teresa’s Missions in the Prince George Diocese (care of Father Johmer Faderanga).

The two quilts that were not given away will be raffled off as part of a fundraiser for the CWL Convention that will be held in Smithers from April 20-22.

Marge was invited to a Valentine’s party at The Meadows to deliver a lap quilt gift to each of the 15 residents. Catholic Women’s League president Eileen Bouvier accompanied Marge and provided background information regarding why the lap quilts were made, and told them that Marge had made them all. The residents were overjoyed, some with tears in their eyes and repeated “thank-yous” and hugs from everyone.

One resident exclaimed, “This is the nicest gift I have ever received.” Marge continues to make quilts as she says, “I love to sew and I have boxes of fabric.”

Submitted article

Previous story
Mainerz wins award at Northern BC Commercial Building Awards

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect

A snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is in effect with high winds.

B.C.’s resident sustenance hunters pushed aside for trophy hunt

Northwest Fish Wildlife Conservation Association says new proposed regulation hurts moose population

Broadway Music students earn scholarships

Broadway Music Studio students collectively brought home five gold and a silver… Continue reading

Province opens public input on policing standards

The move flows from recommendations of the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry.

Icy conditions in the Skeena complicates eulachon fishing

Ice floating in Northern B.C.’s Skeena River can be hazardous for boats or damage nets

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

Most Read