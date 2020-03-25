Quilters unite

Bonnie McCreary displayed her quilts on her balcony at Lake Kathlyn to celebrate National Quilt Day march 21. Cancellation of National Quilt Day events across the country March 21 did not stop local quilters such as Carol Morris from celebrating. She and several others in the area displayed their quilts outdoors so passersby could enjoy them while abiding by appropriate social distancing. (Thom Barker photos)

By Thom Barker

Some Smithers quilters hung out their creations to celebrate National Quilt Day