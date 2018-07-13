Project Ingo keeps styrofoam out of landfill

Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako supported the Smithers and Area Recycling Society (SARS) by supplying it with money from the Gas Tax Fund to purchase a Styrofoam densifier.

Styrofoam is terrible in the landfill. It is also recyclable, but the cost to ship it is astronomical. SARS headed a project to obtain a densifier. It was called Project Ingo.

Ingo Oeverman can be found keeping Smithers clean by picking up garbage left behind. Weekly, he makes trips to the recycle center so that materials stay out of the landfill.

Earnie Harding, president of Smithers and Area Recycling, is very optimistic that this densifier will go a long ways in keeping all the Styrofoam out of the landfill.

Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers & Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area. Businesses can bring their Styrofoam to SARS on Tatlow, the same place where the cardboard drop-off is.