The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s styrofoam densifier being put to the test by (left to right) Earnie Harding, Ingo Oeverman and Area A (Smithers rural) Director Mark Fisher. Contributed photo

Project Ingo keeps styrofoam out of landfill

Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako supported the Smithers and Area Recycling Society (SARS) by supplying it with money from the Gas Tax Fund to purchase a Styrofoam densifier.

Styrofoam is terrible in the landfill. It is also recyclable, but the cost to ship it is astronomical. SARS headed a project to obtain a densifier. It was called Project Ingo.

Ingo Oeverman can be found keeping Smithers clean by picking up garbage left behind. Weekly, he makes trips to the recycle center so that materials stay out of the landfill.

Earnie Harding, president of Smithers and Area Recycling, is very optimistic that this densifier will go a long ways in keeping all the Styrofoam out of the landfill.

Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers & Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area. Businesses can bring their Styrofoam to SARS on Tatlow, the same place where the cardboard drop-off is.

 

The densified block that Smithers & Area Recycling president Earnie Harding is holding is equivalent to one whole mega-bag. (contributed photo)

Previous story
Plogging across Canada

Just Posted

Project Ingo keeps styrofoam out of landfill

Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area.

Boys and girls of summer take over Elks Park for provincials

Elks Park ball fields were busy with 21 teams vying for supremacy in three different age classes.

NDP leader lands in Smithers

Consensus has to happen for projects to happen says Jagmeet Singh during a visit to the Northwest.

Time running out to partner on Walnut Park $1.5-million public space

“This opportunity comes around once. You won’t see another one probably built 25-30 years, if that.”

Record setting Tyhee Triathlon

Record number of participants and record times at Lake Tyhee.

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

Most Read

  • Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

    PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

  • Plogging across Canada

    Pick up your feet and some trash whether on your way to a writers’ retreat or French book festival.

  • Project Ingo keeps styrofoam out of landfill

    Styrofoam can be dropped off at the Smithers Telkwa Transfer Station in the recycling area.