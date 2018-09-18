Preparing for Driftwood wildfire

Meeting to help community prepare for wildfire is being held Sept. 20 at the Driftwood schoolhouse.

Sparked by the catastrophic wildfires that swept B.C. this summer, rural residents of the Driftwood area are starting their own community wildfire response.

“Our first meeting was a forum for ideas about what we can do with the resources available,” said organizer Monty Bassett. “We all realized just how vulnerable we all are living in the country. And the only way we can fight something like a monster forest fire is by collective preparedness.”

“And if we want to be ready for next fire season, now’s the time to put those ideas into practice. ”

A second meeting about community fire preparedness will be held at the Driftwood school Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

–Submitted article.