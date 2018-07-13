Plogging across Canada

Pick up your feet and some trash whether on your way to a writers’ retreat or French book festival.

While continuing my downsizing I found a page I had taken from a magazine inviting people to walk across 300,000 steps across Canada. Recently having bought a Fitbit that counts my steps, I was intrigued with the idea of setting this goal. The estimated number of steps to cross the country is about 14.8 million.

I have started my walk anyway and so far have reached 11,211 steps. Hopefully I will reach 300,000 before I am 90 years old. Also, since I love facts, I have contacted the company to see if they have any information on how many actually joined and how many made the 300,000 steps and of course where did it start from and where did it end. I will keep you updated; meanwhile, join me as I walk across Canada! Keep me up on your steps; walking together is more fun than alone, my email is gradoir@citywest.ca.

A heads up: The 2018 Rural Writers Retreat, Sept. 27 – 30 at Banner Mountain Lodge in Smithers. Presenters this year will be Heather Ramsay (non-fiction), Jennifer Wickham (poetry), and Ev Bishop (fiction). For background on the presenters plus more details, go to ruralwritersretreat.com/2018-retreat. A regular room is $445 but if booked before Aug. 1 (early bird deadline) the cost will be $395; this includes all lunches, dinners and workshops. A few alcove beds are also available for a discounted price. View their registration page ruralwritersretreat.com/register.

At the Smithers Library, world-renowned storyteller Anne Glover and the Fabulous French Language Book Festival, Friday, Aug. 17, 2:30–4 p.m. Anne Glover is an international performer who wows audiences wherever she goes. She tells engrossing and hilarious stories that feature mind-bending string figures that she weaves out of a loop of string. This event is sponsored by the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation, Hecate Strait Employment Development Society, the Government of Canada and the Government of B.C.

Reminder: at the Legion every Friday are hamburgers, chicken strips or beef dip with various sides, $7, served from 5:30–7 p.m. All ages welcome. Meat draws and 50/50 held on Fridays, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., all proceeds go to various charities.

An idea for you while out walking or jogging: a fitness trend sweeping the world called “plogging.” From Sweden, it is a term “plocka upp” meaning “pick up” and jogging. So while out walking or jogging you are encouraged to stop and collect litter during your run/walk. You can help save the Earth while getting your daily cardio. Founded by Erik Ahlstrom, the Stockholm-based group Plogga made it their mission to turn the city’s runners and walkers into active environmentalists. A simple way to better the Earth while taking part in a random act of kindness. Read more at core77.com, or try plogga Facebook groups.

Closing with: muliebrity (myoo-lee-EB-ruh-tee): the quality of being a woman. Used in English to suggest the distinguishing character or qualities of a woman or of womankind.