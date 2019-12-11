“Pinhead” attempts to bring pinball culture to the Bulkley Valley

Marli Bodhi challenges all comers to beat her high score in pop-up pinball competition at Telkwa Pub

One woman is on a mission to create a pinball scene in northern B.C. and is starting her quest in Telkwa.

Marli Bodhi is the owner and operator of North of the Wall Pinball, a new company that loans out a pinball machine, with the hope of growing her inventory and spreading her love of the game.

“When I moved back up to the north, I didn’t see a pinball scene,” she said. “I really wanted to bring that up, that is something that I really loved about Vancouver, being able to have that around and the community that it builds.”

She said playing pinball is a great way to meet people.

“There are a bunch of leagues down there [in Vancouver], I became friends with some of the owners of the pinball machines and really liked what they were doing to build that community, especially as a woman walking into a bar by myself, it can be nerve-wracking, but when I started making friends in the pinball community I would often see people from my leagues just at these bars when I would show up. It creates a community,” she said.

Her pinball machine, Metallica Pro Pinball Machine, is currently at the Telkwa Pub.

The bar is hosting a pop-up pinball competition, running now until the end of December.

The contest is called “Bend the Knee” and Bodhi is challenging other players to beat her high score of almost 300 million.

The first player to do so will win $300.

The game has been in the Telkwa Pub since mid-November and so far it has been played 300 times.

“I want to get people excited about it,” she added. “I want to get rid of the misconception that arcades are only found in little grotty bars. The great thing that I learned when I was down in Vancouver in the pinball scene was that pinball can transcend one group. It is just people who like to play pinball and have a good time. It’s a fun time.”

She is hoping to bring the emerging pinball scene up to the Bulkley Valley.

“It is more about getting more machines and put them around northern B.C. to create the scene and have a good time,” she said.

“It adds a value to the places I put them because it brings people in. When you start playing with other people you can learn some tips and tricks. You can find common interest with people that you may not have otherwise.”

She currently owns one machine with another one coming soon.

She said when she has four she can start a league and have league nights.