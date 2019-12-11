Telkwa Pub is hosting a pop-up pinball competition, running now until the end of December. The contest is called “Bend the Knee.” The first player to beat the high score will win $300. (Contributed photo)

“Pinhead” attempts to bring pinball culture to the Bulkley Valley

Marli Bodhi challenges all comers to beat her high score in pop-up pinball competition at Telkwa Pub

One woman is on a mission to create a pinball scene in northern B.C. and is starting her quest in Telkwa.

Marli Bodhi is the owner and operator of North of the Wall Pinball, a new company that loans out a pinball machine, with the hope of growing her inventory and spreading her love of the game.

“When I moved back up to the north, I didn’t see a pinball scene,” she said. “I really wanted to bring that up, that is something that I really loved about Vancouver, being able to have that around and the community that it builds.”

She said playing pinball is a great way to meet people.

“There are a bunch of leagues down there [in Vancouver], I became friends with some of the owners of the pinball machines and really liked what they were doing to build that community, especially as a woman walking into a bar by myself, it can be nerve-wracking, but when I started making friends in the pinball community I would often see people from my leagues just at these bars when I would show up. It creates a community,” she said.

Her pinball machine, Metallica Pro Pinball Machine, is currently at the Telkwa Pub.

The bar is hosting a pop-up pinball competition, running now until the end of December.

The contest is called “Bend the Knee” and Bodhi is challenging other players to beat her high score of almost 300 million.

The first player to do so will win $300.

The game has been in the Telkwa Pub since mid-November and so far it has been played 300 times.

“I want to get people excited about it,” she added. “I want to get rid of the misconception that arcades are only found in little grotty bars. The great thing that I learned when I was down in Vancouver in the pinball scene was that pinball can transcend one group. It is just people who like to play pinball and have a good time. It’s a fun time.”

She is hoping to bring the emerging pinball scene up to the Bulkley Valley.

“It is more about getting more machines and put them around northern B.C. to create the scene and have a good time,” she said.

“It adds a value to the places I put them because it brings people in. When you start playing with other people you can learn some tips and tricks. You can find common interest with people that you may not have otherwise.”

She currently owns one machine with another one coming soon.

She said when she has four she can start a league and have league nights.

Previous story
Xmas actually does keep the Christ in Christmas

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Northwest B.C. physician receives Medal of Good Citizenship Award

Dr. Peter Newbery was one of 18 people in B.C. to get provincial recognition

Northern Society for Domestic Peace remembers women killed in Montreal Massacre 30 years ago

Society will hand out 14 red roses, one for each of the victims, to women who stop by office today

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Most Read