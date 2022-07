Smithers firefighter Maclean Stefanek shows Zachary Williamson how to operate a fire hose during Canada Day celebrations at Bovill Square July 1. (Thom Barker photo)

Angelika Langdon, founder of Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter bottle feeds a deer fawn during the shelter’s Canada Day Open House July 1.

Ewk Hiyah Hozdli (traditional Wet’suwet’en drummers from Witset) perform during the 39th Annual Midsummer Music Festival at the fall fair grounds July 2. (Thom Barker photo)

Travis Hebert of Earthchild (Hebert and Dale Cutler) performs during the 39th Annual Midsummer Music Festival at the fall fairgrounds July 2. (Thom Barker photo)

Kids and adults alike get some relief from the heat during perform during the 39th Annual Midsummer Music Festival at the fall fair grounds July 2. (Thom Barker photo)

Nina Dykstra makes a hand puppet while mom Roxi Dykstra looks on at the Art Zone during Canada Day celebrations at Bovill Square July 1. (Thom Barker photo)

A black bear cub rests in the afternoon heat during the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter’s Canada Day Open House July 1. (Thom Barker photo)

The Smithers Community Band provides music during Canada Day celebrations at Bovill Square July 1. (Thom Barker photo)

Angelika Langdon, founder of Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter bottle feeds two moose calves during the shelter’s Canada Day Open House July 1.

Lineups were steady and it was a packed Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter Canada Day Open House July 1. Co-founder Angelika Langdon said after two years of cancelled open houses and the rising cost of everything, the astounding success of this year’s event was extremely helpful. (Thom Barker photo)

Perry Royston performs with his band Huckleberry Bandits during the 39th Annual Midsummer Music Festival at the fall fair grounds July 2. (Melissa Ash photo)