PHOTO GALLERY: 104th Bulkley Valley Exhibition thrills big crowds

Canine Stars make another appearance. (Marisca Bakker photo) Wild horse race. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Raeleen Lundberg of Quick 4h with her sheep Strudel. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Jack Joseph of quick 4H with his hiefer Sandy. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Shooting Stars Amusement brought back some fan favourite rides plus a couple of new ones. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) The rides are always a hit at the BVX. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Ember the fox shared some fire safety tips at the annual fall fair in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) The annual festivities always kick off with a parade down Main Street in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Aaron Pritchett took to the stage Friday night. (Tom Best/The Interior News) Ferris wheel at night. (Grant Harris/The Interior News)

Canine Stars make another appearance. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Raeleen Lundberg of Quick 4h with her sheep Strudel.

(Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Jack Joseph of quick 4H with his hiefer Sandy. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Shooting Stars Amusement brought back some fan favourite rides plus a couple of new ones. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

The rides are always a hit at the BVX. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Ember the fox shared some fire safety tips at the annual fall fair in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

The annual festivities always kick off with a parade down Main Street in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Wild horse race. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Aaron Pritchett took to the stage Friday night. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

Ferris wheel at night. (Grant Harris/The Interior News)

By Marisca Bakker