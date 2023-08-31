PHOTO GALLERY: 104th Bulkley Valley Exhibition thrills big crowds

Canine Stars make another appearance. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Raeleen Lundberg of Quick 4h with her sheep Strudel.
(Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Jack Joseph of quick 4H with his hiefer Sandy. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Shooting Stars Amusement brought back some fan favourite rides plus a couple of new ones. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
The rides are always a hit at the BVX. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Ember the fox shared some fire safety tips at the annual fall fair in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
The annual festivities always kick off with a parade down Main Street in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Wild horse race. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Aaron Pritchett took to the stage Friday night. (Tom Best/The Interior News)
Ferris wheel at night. (Grant Harris/The Interior News)
By Marisca Bakker