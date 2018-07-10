Peyton Woods wins provincial poster contest

The second grade student from Gitanmaax was one of six winners selected from across the province.

Majagaleehl Gali Aks School student Peyton Woods has won a provincial award for her poster design in FORED BC’s Traditional Knowledge and Medicine-themed artwork contest.

First Nations youth aged five to 18 can enter the contest which celebrates cultural and heritage traditions of B.C.’s First Nations people.

The second grade student was one of six winners selected from across the province. Contest winners are given a $50 prize.

FORED BC is a non-profit society that engages citizens, communities and volunteers in activities and choices that protect, conserve, rehabilitate, enhance the environment and promote sustainability according to its website.

“Preserving this aboriginal traditional knowledge that is passed on from elders to youth is vital. FORED BC is proud to be supporting this knowledge preservation as a cultural legacy,” FORED’s educational director Victor Godin said.

Woods’ mother Tracey Woods said they celebrated the award with a family gathering.

“[Peyton’s] really proud that her drawing was selected so for her that’s a big confidence booster,” Tracey said.

Tracey said Wood chose to draw Gitxsan dance blankets because of her love for cultural items.

Woods’ teacher, Jane Smith, said Wood’s classmates were ecstatic for her and gave her a round of applause when it was announced in class.

“[When a student does well] it always feels like I have won too,” Smith said.