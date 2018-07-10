Peyton Woods entry to FORED BC’s Traditional Knowledge and Medicine-themed artwork contest. (Contributed photo)

Peyton Woods wins provincial poster contest

The second grade student from Gitanmaax was one of six winners selected from across the province.

Majagaleehl Gali Aks School student Peyton Woods has won a provincial award for her poster design in FORED BC’s Traditional Knowledge and Medicine-themed artwork contest.

First Nations youth aged five to 18 can enter the contest which celebrates cultural and heritage traditions of B.C.’s First Nations people.

The second grade student was one of six winners selected from across the province. Contest winners are given a $50 prize.

FORED BC is a non-profit society that engages citizens, communities and volunteers in activities and choices that protect, conserve, rehabilitate, enhance the environment and promote sustainability according to its website.

“Preserving this aboriginal traditional knowledge that is passed on from elders to youth is vital. FORED BC is proud to be supporting this knowledge preservation as a cultural legacy,” FORED’s educational director Victor Godin said.

Woods’ mother Tracey Woods said they celebrated the award with a family gathering.

“[Peyton’s] really proud that her drawing was selected so for her that’s a big confidence booster,” Tracey said.

Tracey said Wood chose to draw Gitxsan dance blankets because of her love for cultural items.

Woods’ teacher, Jane Smith, said Wood’s classmates were ecstatic for her and gave her a round of applause when it was announced in class.

“[When a student does well] it always feels like I have won too,” Smith said.

Previous story
Red Cross health equipment loans double in five years

Just Posted

Public’s help sought in finding missing person

Chantelle Simpson’s vehicle was located near Gossen Creek Street

Jagmeet Singh and Nathan Cullen give out free ice-cream at Bovill Square.

For more on Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Smithers read the July 11 edition of the Interior News.

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Peyton Woods wins provincial poster contest

The second grade student from Gitanmaax was one of six winners selected from across the province.

Japanese folk dance ballet lessons to grace Smithers

Helen Price coming from Japan to teach three days of classical ballet and Japanese folk dances.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship bound for B.C.

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of Juan de Fuca strait

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.

Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

“From the moment you make it public and you feel that you’re in it together, that there are a lot of people experiencing the same thing, you feel supported to fight for something.”

Breaking: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.”

Most Read

  • Peyton Woods wins provincial poster contest

    The second grade student from Gitanmaax was one of six winners selected from across the province.