Pets rule at school for a day

Bulkley Valley Christian School hosted another installment of its annual Grade 3-4 Pet Parade on June 8.

“It was our first post-COVID pet parade, and it was every bit as fun as we had hoped,” said Tom Grasmeyer BVCS development director.

“Dogs, cats, rabbits, an unidentified bug and a rubber snake joined the Grade 3-4 class in bringing smiles and semi-controlled chaos to classrooms in preschool through high school.”

The Pet Parade is a fun conclusion to the class unit on ‘Owls in the Family’ by Farley Mowat, Grasmeyer added.

“We (thankfully) have not yet experienced the level of chaos described by Mr. Mowat’s pet parade.”



Zoey Cunningham and her kitten Garfield. (Contributed photo)

Reese Boonstra with the kitten Mowgli, who belongs to one of the school’s staff members. (Contributed photo). (Contributed photo)

Zoe Watson with her rabbit Radish. (Contributed photo)

Penelope Morris and her dog Maggie. (Contributed photo)

Bulkley Valley Christian School Pet Parade participant. (Contributed photo)

Logan Olynyk with the kitten Mowgli, who belongs to one of the school’s staff members. (Contributed photo). (Contributed photo)

Students walk the halls with their pets at Bulkley Valley Christian School during Pet Parade Day June 8. (Contributed photo)