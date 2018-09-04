‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Get your pooches ready for the return of the most adorable day of the year, the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause event.

This Sept. 9, animal lovers will unit to fight animal cruelty during one of the BC SPCA’s most important fundraising events.

Every dollar raised will help dogs like Boomer and Sandy who were brought into the Kelowna shelter in desperate need of medical attention.

Sandy was part of a neglect seizure case, she was suffering from malnutrition and severely underweight. Lilly Churchill adopted Sandy four months ago and now she is thriving.

Churchill also met Boomer at the BC SPCA first taking him in as a foster, but he soon fell in love with Sandy and the rest was history – Boomer found his forever home.

This year the BC SPCA is moving to a new approach for the fundraising event, instead of having more than 20 communities organize and participate in the walk, there will be six centralized Paws for a Cause walks.

According to Lorie Chortyk, other branches outside the six centralized events have shifted their fundraising focus to events such as kennel lock-ins.

RELATED: Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

In the Okanagan, the Kelowna and Vernon shelters have teamed up to hold the walk downtown Kelowna. There will be no South Okanagan walk and in the Shuswap the BC SPCA will join in at the local community fall fair for the annual Paws in Parade.

There will be four walks in the Lower Mainland, held in various locations, and an event walk for Vancouver Island held at the Dallas Road Dog Park in Victoria.

The fundraising goal for this year’s Paws for a Cause is more than $400,000 from the six locations, with a goal of $15,000 being raised in the Okanagan alone.

Click here to get involved, fundraise and join a team to put your best paw forward and walk in support of the animals.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.