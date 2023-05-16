Oscar’s Source for Adventure turns 70 years old this year. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Oscar’s Source for Adventure turns 70 years old this year. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Oscar’s Source for Adventure turns 70

Fishing and outdoor adventure supply store evolving with the times

A Main Street honey hole is turning 70.

Oscar’s Source for Adventure has seen changes and has morphed with the times but has continued to be a place for sporting goods.

The story started in 1953 when Oscar Hidber lost his arm in an accident at a family-owned mill and needed a change in careers so he opened a sporting goods store.

Oscar and his sister bought a building on Main Street and opened Oscar’s Sporting Goods. Oscar’s son Steve started apprenticing when he was 11 and took over the shop with his wife in 1988.

Oscar’s became part of a national buying group called Source for Sports in 2000. Later that year, Oscar’s opened an adjoining store next door called Oscar’s Source for Adventure with a new partner, Alex Bussman.

The idea for that new store was a focus on fishing. Bussman and his wife bought out Steve in 2014 and continued with Oscar’s Sporting Goods on their own.

“I find it fascinating how it went from a very general store to a sporting goods store to team sports,” said Bussman. “And now to fishing so it’s been pretty, pretty nice to see the evolution.”

Bussman added the store is always evolving but fishing remains at its heart.

“Because of regulation changes, we definitely had to change the mix of our inventory,” he added.”There are less opportunities today fishing-wise than there were even 10 years ago, and it’s less predictable too. So we’ve definitely seen a kind of a change in people’s behavior where there was lineups to get licenses on April 1st. We don’t see that anymore.”

He says the unpredictable fishing seasons and changing regulations make it hard to purchase stock so far in advance for the store, but he is optimistic.

“I think that fish can come back, if if we manage it properly,” he said. “It will take a little bit of effort from DFO and the province and some creative problem-solving. But I think it’s totally doable.”

A barbecue and sale were held on Saturday to celebrate. Bussman said he’s always had supportive staff and great customers.

READ MORE NEWS: Northern flexibilities needed in ALR process

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon ‘wallflower’ blossoms through to 100

Just Posted

Witset residents are being asked to conserve water as the water plant is temporarily shut down. (Photo from Facebook)
Witset temporarily shuts down water treatment plant

Skeena Sawmills is to re-open May 29 followed on June 6 by pellet-making Skeena Bioenergy (above) on June 5. (Staff photo)
Skeena Sawmills set to re-open after months long closure

A haze of smoke has begun to obscure the hills in the distance around Williams Lake on May 16, 2023 as Environment Canada issues a Special Air Quality Statement for north and central B.C. (Black Press Media photo)
Special Air Quality statement as smoke moves across northeast, central B.C.

Jonathon Sim, left, connects with a two-point kick during the WKU National Karate Championships in Calgary May 5 - 7. (Contributed photo)
Smithers dojo places third in karate national championships