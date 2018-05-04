Opportunity to deservedly mollycoddle Glenwood Hall

Years ago I took a tai chi class. Best ever. It was like dancing. Being so stressed over my move and the downsizing that seems never ending, I have begun to practise it again.

New research published in the Journal of Neuroimaging suggests that tai chi could improve brain health and speed up muscle recovery. I understand it is a form of meditative movement and improves balance, strength and flexibility, plus reduces stress and anxiety. So I have begun.

The Town of Smithers has scheduled their open burning reminder and spring clean-up week for May 7–11. Smithers Fire Rescue would like to remind residents that the Town of Smithers Open Burning Bylaw #1155 prohibits any open burning of domestic waste materials, garden refuse, garbage, land clearing or noxious materials. The Town of Smithers works and operations crew will pick up extra residential garbage during the spring clean-up week. For more information go to the Town of Smithers website or call Roger Smith, director of works & operations at 250-847-1649, or Keith Stecko, fire chief, at 250-847-2015.

The Smithers Library will host The Acorn Project, original songs for young children presented by Andrea de Vries. All young children, infants to pre-schoolers, are invited along with a parent or caregiver to clap, dance, sit or wiggle along with Andrea and her guitar at this free event Monday, May 7, 9:30–10 a.m. at the Library.

Notice of Glenwood Hall Committee AGM, Monday, May 7, 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Hall, 13804 Telkwa High Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., everyone welcome! This is a great opportunity to support the Hall and the Schoolhouse. Both are historic places that hold many memories of weddings, dances, memorials for those who have passed. One man told me he used to attend school in the Driftwood Schoolhouse, too many years ago to count.

A good-sized membership helps the Hall and Schoolhouse access funding for ongoing building projects. Individual membership $5, family membership $15. Check out glenwoodhall.ca for more information, to sign up: glenwoodhall.ca/membership.

Better Together: Northwest Food Security Forum coming to Smithers May 17 and 18. This is a unique community development event, a two-day networking, skills-building and information sharing event featuring 18 different speakers from across B.C. Learn about creating food system strategies, case studies and strategies in the areas of policy, education, energy and infrastructure. You will need to register, some scholarships are available for anybody 16 years and up who may have financial barriers but are keen to learn and contribute to a sustainable food systems plan. Program and registration details visit nwfoodsecure.org or visit Facebook facebook.com/16fsn. Or call Laurie Gallant, Northwest Food Security/Partnership 250-847-1399, email gallantlaurie@gmail.com.

Closing with: If you didn’t know how old you are — how old would you be?

And a word: mollycoddle – to treat with an excessive or absurd degree of indulgence or attention.

Email Lorraine at gradoir@citywest.ca.