A photo of a spirit bear in Telkwa from 2016 that was posted last week on a Facebook page called British Columbia Photos has gone viral. The photo has been shared more than 2,000 times. Mark Matovich took the photo just outside Telkwa near the highway and said he was surprised by how popular it has become. He said he waited so long to share the photo because he didn’t want to start a frenzy and have people bother the cub. (Mark Matovich photo)