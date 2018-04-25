NWAS Fundraiser

By Marisca Bakker
Adoptable animals, petting zoo and BBQ at Total Pet
Northern Lights Wildlife shelter near Smithers set to release orphaned animals this spring.
Passenger train has delayed the scheduled route on April 22
Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds
Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus
People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.
Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs
Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck
Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women
Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots
Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security
