Northern Health accepting grants applications

Northern Health’s biannual community grant program is open to applications once again.

The IMAGINE Grants are Northern Health’s way of assisting communities who are committed to staying healthy, preventing injury and improving the well-being of residents in the region said Healthy Settings Advisor with Northern Health’s Population and Preventive Public Health Department Holly Hughes.

“We look at addressing need where community identifies those needs,” she added.

“It isn’t the health authority coming in and saying you need to work on this particular health issue. We want communities to figure out themselves—with our support what those needs look like, how they can improve access for people, how they can improve connections for people.

“A lot of our projects end up building programs within organizations or buying equipment for different groups. For example, injury prevention equipment like helmets and life jackets or providing training.”

She said that the applications are open to a wide variety of people and groups including local governments, community services providers, schools, parent advisory committees, non-profits and Indigenous organizations.

“Really anyone can apply, usually if they are working on a community initiative or something that can improve a service or access to resources for the community. Usually those projects relate back to one of the key focus areas we look at because we are a health provider so healthy eating and food security, healthy aging, injury prevention, tobacco-free communities, prevention of substance harm, early childhood development, physical activity and activity living, healthy schools and positive mental health.

“There is quite a broad spectrum of project focus areas that people can submit under. They are eligible to apply for up to $5,000 so it is considered seed funding for grassroots projects and things that are happening in the community.”

Hughes added it is highly competitive in terms of the number of grant applications received vs the grants that get issued. Last cycle saw approximately 50 different grants awarded.

“Usually the grants that are funded are ones that we know are sustainable, they are building relationships, they show partnerships happening in the community and they build on the resources that are already in place,” Hughes said.

In past years, Smithers Secondary School was awarded some money for their Wellness Toolbox Project.

The cash allowed Grade 8 students to be supported with a variety of learning experiences related to physical activity and nutrition to improve their overall health and well being. Access Smithers was also given an IMAGINE Grant in the past to make improvements to the Willowvale Marsh Trail.

Over the last ten years, Northern Health has handed out more than $3 million in IMAGINE Grants.

Grant applications are due April 10. Eligibility information can be found at northernhealth.ca