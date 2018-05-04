No relish with any droppings

I am amazed! I have seen and experienced many a northern spring but this one by far is absolutely splendid. Maybe it seems that way after our long snowbound kind of winter. Still, this change of season is as it should be — a change.

The snow has pulled away from most areas. Even this very evening the two dogs and I walked the property trails without difficulty. Even the old cat decided it was worth a try. One thing I know is that all those deer I fed used the trails for their poop area.

Have you seen all those sandhill cranes? I am sure I have never seen quite so many. Group after group caught the updraft over this place. Layers of cranes would make me think thousands have passed over in two days. Often a few swans would follow behind.

Warblers, white-crown sparrows, purple finch and other birds show us that the new season is doing very well.

I have to go back to the deer poop issue for just a minute. Apparently deer drop 93 pellets at a time. They do this process 13 times a day. Dandy little nuggets I suppose. Just loaded with nitrogen I am told.

I had in my mind that deer pellets would not pose a problem for dogs. I was wrong. A small amount is not a real bad thing but if your dogs chows down like mine do, it could cause a bit of trouble for the dog. There could be a variety of parasites, an upset stomach, and the darndest thing I found out was that too much business could harm the teeth. After finding out all I could, I decided I should have the dogs and the cat de-wormed. My old female dog does not discriminate between different droppings. If it comes out the back end of another critter she goes for it. One site I looked at said dogs will eat frozen droppings with relish. Well, I am not starting giving them relish with whatever. Those frozen delicacies are like a poopsicles to dogs.

I am not sure how to stop the dogs from consuming all manner of nasty things. I won’t be saying “drop it” off and on during our walks. I will take some time to rake up the droppings and scoot them into the bush. Maybe the nitrogen and other nutrients will be a plus for the forest floor. For now the worm pills might prevent any health issues. Check with your vet if your critters have the same problem.

I have very much enjoyed your comments this week. Thanks for keeping me posted on the happenings in this valley. You can call 250-846-5095 or email mallory@bulkey.net.