New Telus 5G Cell Tower located on Highway 16, east of Smithers. Telus is installing the towers all along Highway 16, in order to bring cell service to remote areas. There are three men working near the top of the tower.(Deb Meissner photo)

No fear of hights here.

Telus is installing new cell towers to provide 5G service to the remote areas of northern B.C.

The men working in the tower yelled down “Hi Smithers,” from their perch near the top of the tower. (There are three men in the photos). The cell towers will not be activated until all the towers are installed along Highway 16, then they will turn them on one at a time.

The tower was completed March 30, one kilometre east of Smithers.

New Telus 5G Cell Tower located on Highway 16, east of Smithers. Telus is installing the towers all along Highway 16, in order to bring cell service to remote areas. The man at the top of the tower yelled “Hi Smithers.” (Deb Meissner photo)

