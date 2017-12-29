Ninety-nine reasons to be glad you’re Canadian in 2018

“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.” Agnes M. Pharo.

I found an article from several years ago giving 99 reasons why it’s better to be Canadian. Here are just a few: we live longer, an average of three years longer than Americans; saying “sorry” is good for you even though we are often mocked for always apologizing, it is not a character flaw, it boosts happiness and strengthens relationships; we have a lower rate of suicide, a lower rate of infant mortality and our health care costs per person are much lower than in the U.S.; we are fitter, have more sex, drink less, are better educated and brave the cold better. Not bad, eh?

At the Legion, Sunday, Dec. 31 a New Year’s Eve celebration. Dance to DJ Jan Lychak, $15, party starts at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and this even includes a midnight buffet and party favours. Saturday, Jan. 13, dinner, dance, dessert, auction and silent auction at the Smithers Legion starting at 6 p.m. This is a benefit for Geof and Karen Hutchinson, whose home burned to the ground. There are only 120 tickets available and are by donation, they must be picked up or reserved ahead of time. To reserve a ticket, call the Legion; leave a message 250-847-5082. Dinner will be Ukrainian: perogies with bacon, onion and sour cream, sausage, cabbage rolls, borscht and for dessert a fruit crumble with ice cream. If you have goods or a service to donate to the silent auction contact Terry Widen 250-847-1822 or Sue Utz 250-847-6064. Auctions will start at 7:30 p.m.

Looking to buy something special for a person you know, maybe a birthday gift? Give some thought to giving a gift of an experience. Or even get one for yourself, something new — abstract painting. Smithers Secondary Bucks for Broadway presents the Paint Project, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 7 to 10 p.m. at Coast Mountain GM Showroom. $45, advance tickets only, limited seating. Tickets are available at SALT on Main Street and Coast Mountain GM, beside Tandoori Bistro.

A social evening of painting and fun with professional artist Linda Stringfellow to guide you through your own abstract painting. No experience necessary, all materials are supplied and you get to keep your painting. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase; appetizers by donation, there will also be a door prize. Minors are welcome. Questions: Shannon at 250-643-3460.

Closing with: “Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” –Harriet Tubman