Lorraine Doiron

Ninety-nine reasons to be glad you’re Canadian in 2018

We are fitter, have more sex, drink less, are better educated and brave cold better. Not bad, eh?

“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.” Agnes M. Pharo.

I found an article from several years ago giving 99 reasons why it’s better to be Canadian. Here are just a few: we live longer, an average of three years longer than Americans; saying “sorry” is good for you even though we are often mocked for always apologizing, it is not a character flaw, it boosts happiness and strengthens relationships; we have a lower rate of suicide, a lower rate of infant mortality and our health care costs per person are much lower than in the U.S.; we are fitter, have more sex, drink less, are better educated and brave the cold better. Not bad, eh?

At the Legion, Sunday, Dec. 31 a New Year’s Eve celebration. Dance to DJ Jan Lychak, $15, party starts at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and this even includes a midnight buffet and party favours. Saturday, Jan. 13, dinner, dance, dessert, auction and silent auction at the Smithers Legion starting at 6 p.m. This is a benefit for Geof and Karen Hutchinson, whose home burned to the ground. There are only 120 tickets available and are by donation, they must be picked up or reserved ahead of time. To reserve a ticket, call the Legion; leave a message 250-847-5082. Dinner will be Ukrainian: perogies with bacon, onion and sour cream, sausage, cabbage rolls, borscht and for dessert a fruit crumble with ice cream. If you have goods or a service to donate to the silent auction contact Terry Widen 250-847-1822 or Sue Utz 250-847-6064. Auctions will start at 7:30 p.m.

Looking to buy something special for a person you know, maybe a birthday gift? Give some thought to giving a gift of an experience. Or even get one for yourself, something new — abstract painting. Smithers Secondary Bucks for Broadway presents the Paint Project, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 7 to 10 p.m. at Coast Mountain GM Showroom. $45, advance tickets only, limited seating. Tickets are available at SALT on Main Street and Coast Mountain GM, beside Tandoori Bistro.

A social evening of painting and fun with professional artist Linda Stringfellow to guide you through your own abstract painting. No experience necessary, all materials are supplied and you get to keep your painting. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase; appetizers by donation, there will also be a door prize. Minors are welcome. Questions: Shannon at 250-643-3460.

Closing with: “Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” –Harriet Tubman

Smithers vet helps deliver Christmas presents for pets of Laxgalts'ap
Making a New Year's resolution of hope

Smithers RCMP Christmas calls half those of last year

Police still kept busy with stolen vehicle and man with warrants allegedly trying to escape on foot.

Bear incidents tripled in Bulkley Valley-Stikine this year

Bears have wondered into town to feed on garbage and chicken feed.

Oliemans points skis towards Olympics

Jason Oliemans hopes to make the national ski-cross team and eventually the Olympics.

Smithers vet helps deliver Christmas presents for pets of Laxgalts’ap

Pets in remote community Laxgalts’ap (formerly Greenville) in Northwest had Christmas wishes granted.

Top swimmers home for the holidays

Paralympian and university star swimmers back and practising in the Smithers pool.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

