Next week’s Bike to Work Week still on with limitations

The annual event takes on a do-it-yourself format; prizes available by registering at Town Hall

Like everything else since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the annual bike to work week will look different this year.

The GoByBike BC event runs from September 28- October 4 and organizers are asking participants to register online.

The local Smithers GoByBike week is taking place in partnership between the Town of Smithers, The Moose, The Interior News and Smithers District Chamber of Commerce.

Normally, a lot of people gather at Bugwood Bean to kick off the week of fun biking activities with a celebration station at a different place in town every day of the week.

READ MORE: Smithers-Telkwa bicycle path picks up momentum

Riders were able to stamp their passports throughout the week and be eligible for prizes.

This year because of health protocols, there will be limited face-to-face contact.

“Due to COVID, we are not having an actual local ‘event’ but more of a do-it-yourself participation and promotion style. We’ve had great response from local businesses, who have offered to sponsor prizes for participants,” said Smithers Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Barrowman. “The GoByBikeBC organizers have stressed the importance of social distancing and are ensuring we comply with Provincial Guidelines.”

READ MORE: Recent Hwy 16 cyclist death underscores need for safe biking solution

Participants can first register at gobybikebc.ca and then riders can cycle to the Town office with their helmets on between Monday and Friday 8:30-4 to enter their names to win a prize.

Also, McBike and Two Sisters are offering specials to those who cycle to their storefront.

“Basically this is the local participation, done COVID-style,” added Barrowman.

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bike to work weekSmithers