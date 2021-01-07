New Year’s Fireworks delayed a day in Witset, show goes on Jan 2

Fireworks in Witset Jan 2 (Lisa Meissner photo) Fireworks in Witset Jan 2 (Rodney Mitchell photo) Fireworks in Witset Jan 2 (Rodney Mitchell photo) Fireworks in Witset Jan 2 (Rodney Mitchell photo) Firework show preparations Jan 2 in Witset (Charmayne Nikal photo) Pre fireworks prep at the campgrounds in Witset Jan 2 (Charmayne Nikal photo) Firework display preparations at Witset campgrounds Jan 2 (Charmayne Nikal photo)

Normally the residents in Witset and surrounding communities ring in the new year with a large fireworks display. This year however, due to poor road conditions and heavy snowfall, the fireworks were not delivered on time.Instead, the display took place on the Jan. 2 and, by many accounts, was a great success. The fireworks are launched from the top of the campground area making them visible for miles. It takes a team of six volunteers a full day to prepare the 10-minute show. (Rodney Mitchell photos)